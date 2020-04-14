UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Sees 8% GDP Drop This Year After Lockdown Extension: Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 12:22 PM

France sees 8% GDP drop this year after lockdown extension: minister

The French economy is expected to contract eight percent this year, reflecting the impact of an extended coronavirus lockdown until May 11, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The French economy is expected to contract eight percent this year, reflecting the impact of an extended coronavirus lockdown until May 11, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Tuesday.

Le Maire had previously targeted a six percent GDP decline for this year, but that was based on a lockdown that lasted just one month, instead of the two-month period announced by President Emmanuel Macron in a televised address Monday night.

Le Maire told BFM television that the eight percent forecast would be included in a new 2020 budget programme set to be unveiled this week.

Related Topics

Budget May 2020 TV Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China Shuts Down 1 Temporary COVID-19 Hospital in ..

1 minute ago

Hurriyat leaders condemns killing of three civilia ..

2 minutes ago

Federal govt to make final decision about lockdown ..

9 minutes ago

China Says Trade With US Fell by 20% in 1st Quarte ..

3 minutes ago

2 killed in road mishaps in Mianwali

3 minutes ago

CDA to start development work in I-15 by end of mo ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.