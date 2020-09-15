France Sees Another Animal Mutilation Case Amid Mysterious Equine Attacks - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Unidentified perpetrators have attacked a donkey in the northern French department of Oise and cut off its tail, Le Parisien newspaper reported late on Monday, amid mysterious assaults on equines across France.

According to the newspaper, the attack took place on Sunday and was caught on cameras installed at near a warehouse. The perpetrators arrived on two cars and initially targeted a mare, but did not manage to catch it. Then they attacked the 30-year-old donkey which was also in the pasture.

The donkey had its tail cut off, but was not gravely injured, the owner said.

The media outlet stated that a probe was open into the incident, and local horse owners were urged to remain vigilant regarding the situation.

Police departments across France have launched over 150 investigations into reported mutilation cases. The security forces are currently at a loss as to the identities of the perpetrators, assuming their motives to be the result of an internet challenge or a satanic ritual.