France Sees Coronavirus Cases Rise By 4,897 Past 240,000

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) France recorded 4,897 new coronavirus cases in the past day, the highest daily rise since the end of the lockdown, with the total reaching 242,899 cases.

The public health authority said another coronavirus patient died in a hospital in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 30,513.

Further 4,709 patients remain in hospitals, including 383 people in intensive care units.

Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Friday that France saw infections rise 40 percent in the past week. Prime Minister Jean Castex has urged the nation to remain vigilant as the outbreak continues to worsen.

More Stories From World

