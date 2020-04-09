UrduPoint.com
France Sees GDP Plunging Six Percent This Year Due To Coronavirus: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 09:04 PM

France sees GDP plunging six percent this year due to coronavirus: Minister

The French government expects GDP to drop six percent this year because of lost business during the coronavirus lockdown, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Thursday while announcing a relief plan would be more than doubled to 100 billion euros ($109 billion).

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The French government expects GDP to drop six percent this year because of lost business during the coronavirus lockdown, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Thursday while announcing a relief plan would be more than doubled to 100 billion Euros ($109 billion).

The spending will sharply increase the national budget deficit to 7.6 percent of GDP for 2020 -- well beyond the eurozone's limit of three percent -- and push up public debt to 112 percent of GDP from the 99 percent forecast earlier this year, Le Maire told financial daily Les Echos in an interview.

