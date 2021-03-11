France sees 'no need' to suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The French government will continue to use a Covid vaccine made by AstraZeneca, the country's health minister said on Thursday, after a number of European countries halted jabs with the vaccine as a precaution because of concerns over blood clots

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The French government will continue to use a Covid vaccine made by AstraZeneca, the country's health minister said on Thursday, after a number of European countries halted jabs with the vaccine as a precaution because of concerns over blood clots.

After Denmark, Iceland and Norway suspended AstraZeneca vaccinations and Italy halted a batch of the jabs, Olivier Veran said he had consulted with the French medicines agency which advised him there was "no need" to suspend vaccinations and advised him to follow the EU drug regulator's ruling that AstraZeneca was still safe to use.