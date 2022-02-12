France sees no indication that Russia is preparing to take aggressive action against Ukraine based on what Russian President Vladimir Putin told French leader Emmanuel Macron over phone on Saturday, Reuters reported, citing a source at the Elysee Palace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) France sees no indication that Russia is preparing to take aggressive action against Ukraine based on what Russian President Vladimir Putin told French leader Emmanuel Macron over phone on Saturday, Reuters reported, citing a source at the Elysee Palace.

"We see no indication in what President Putin says that he is going to go on the offensive," the source was quoted as saying by Reuters.

At the same time, Paris remains "extremely vigilant and alert" to the Russian military movement to prepare for any development, according to the report.