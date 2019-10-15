UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Sees 'positive Momentum' For Brexit Deal: Presidential Aide

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 06:13 PM

France sees 'positive momentum' for Brexit deal: presidential aide

France welcomed on Tuesday the "positive momentum" in talks aimed at securing a deal on the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union, an aide to President Emmanuel Macron said

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :France welcomed on Tuesday the "positive momentum" in talks aimed at securing a deal on the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union, an aide to President Emmanuel Macron said.

"There is a possibility of an accord, everyone recognises that. We're hoping for a deal but we don't know yet," the adviser said at a briefing for journalists ahead of a last-ditch EU summit in Brussels on Thursday.

"We're hoping for a clear assessment tonight so we can know if there will be a deal or not," the adviser added, requesting anonymity to discuss the negotiations underway in Luxembourg.

There are no plans to hold any "technical talks" at the European Council meeting in Brussels, which will be "a political moment to take note of the situation," the aide said.

The EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said in Luxembourg earlier Tuesday that a deal with Britain could still be reached this week.

"This work has been intense all along the weekend and yesterday because even if the agreement will be difficult -- more and more difficult to be frank -- it's still possible this week," Barnier said before briefing the other 27 EU states on the state of the closed-door talks.

European diplomats said London has already given ground on customs rules for Northern Ireland, but must go further quickly if a deal is to be done this month -- allowing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to fulfil his pledge to lead Britain out on October 31.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France European Union Brussels London Luxembourg Lead Ireland Brexit October All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Indian army violates ceasefire with LoC, leaves tw ..

2 minutes ago

Indian Occupied-Kashmir: 12 women including Farooq ..

16 minutes ago

UAE concludes participation in Arab Human Rights C ..

31 minutes ago

Rajapakse vows to scrap Sri Lanka war crimes probe ..

2 minutes ago

Three hurt as asylum-seekers clash on Greek island ..

2 minutes ago

Epic mountain slog unveiled for 2020 Tour de Franc ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.