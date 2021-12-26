France Sees Record 104,611 Daily COVID-19 Cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) The French sanitary authority reported 104,611 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest daily toll seen in the country since the pandemic began.

France said daily infections surpassed 94,100 on Friday and 58,500 last Saturday.

Health Minister Olivier Veran said that the Omcron strain was set to become the dominant variant in France by the end of the year but stopped short of toughening COVID-19 restrictions.