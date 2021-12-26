UrduPoint.com

France Sees Record 104,611 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 12:10 AM

France Sees Record 104,611 Daily COVID-19 Cases

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) The French sanitary authority reported 104,611 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest daily toll seen in the country since the pandemic began.

France said daily infections surpassed 94,100 on Friday and 58,500 last Saturday.

Health Minister Olivier Veran said that the Omcron strain was set to become the dominant variant in France by the end of the year but stopped short of toughening COVID-19 restrictions.

Related Topics

France

Recent Stories

Tunisians rescue 48 illegal migrants at sea

Tunisians rescue 48 illegal migrants at sea

2 minutes ago
 In Christmas greeting, Biden commends Americans' C ..

In Christmas greeting, Biden commends Americans' Covid resilience

3 minutes ago
 DC confirms first Omicron case in Islamabad

DC confirms first Omicron case in Islamabad

3 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Moroc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Morocco

29 minutes ago
 Gazprom Rejects Accusations of Inadequate Gas Supp ..

Gazprom Rejects Accusations of Inadequate Gas Supply to Europe

3 minutes ago
 Gazprom Alleges Germany Pumping Gas to Ukraine in ..

Gazprom Alleges Germany Pumping Gas to Ukraine in Reverse Mode

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.