UrduPoint.com

France Sees Resurging Pandemic As Hospitalizations Rise

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 12:29 AM

The French government is alarmed by a rising trend in COVID-19 cases, with hospital admissions continuing to edge upwards, a cabinet spokesperson said Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The French government is alarmed by a rising trend in COVID-19 cases, with hospital admissions continuing to edge upwards, a cabinet spokesperson said Wednesday.

"The signs of the pandemic picking up speed are here. The rise is small but sensitive... We see at least 5,400 new cases a day, a rise of almost 16% from last week.

This means the epidemic is progressing," Gabriel Attal told reporters.

The nationwide COVID-19 incidence has again passed 50 cases per 100,000 people. The number of hospitalizations has been climbing, while the number of patients in intensive care remains stable. A total of 1,038 people were in ICU as of Tuesday.

At the same time, Attal said that the government was encouraged by the vaccination rates. He said more than 80% of those eligible to be immunized had already received two vaccine doses.

