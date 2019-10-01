France would prefer an orderly Brexit but one without a deal appears to be the most likely scenario, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in parliament on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) France would prefer an orderly Brexit but one without a deal appears to be the most likely scenario, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in parliament on Tuesday.

"France considers [UK's exit with] a withdrawal deal to be the best solution, but at present the possibility of an exit on October 31 without a deal is the most plausible one," he said at a plenary session.

The top French diplomat demanded more clarity from the United Kingdom on its vision of post-Brexit trade and on how London would like to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

"There's no majority on the withdrawal deal, no majority on a no-deal and no majority on whether to hold parliamentary elections ... We know what the Brits do not want but it remains to be seen what they want," he said.

The United Kingdom is poised to crash out of the European Union on October 31 after the Commons rejected the divorce deal in its current form. The parliament also opposes leaving without first agreeing the terms of the exit. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is adamant that his country will leave no matter the circumstances.