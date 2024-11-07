France Sees 'window' To End Gaza, Lebanon Wars After Trump Win
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2024 | 07:07 PM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Thursday in Jerusalem he saw prospects for ending Israel's wars in Gaza and Lebanon after Donald Trump was elected US president.
"I believe a window has opened for putting an end to the tragedy in which Israelis, Palestinians and the entire region have been immersed since October 7 last year," Barrot told reporters in Jerusalem.
Speaking alongside outgoing Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, Barrot cited Trump's "wish to see the end of the middle East's endless wars" as well as Israel's recent "tactical successes".
Barrot said he hoped a "diplomatic solution" would emerge "in the coming weeks".
"Force alone will not be enough to guarantee Israel's security," he said, adding that "military success could not be a substitute for a political perspective".
"It is time to move towards a deal that would allow for the liberation of all hostages, a ceasefire and the mass entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, and to prepare for the day after."
