Open Menu

France Sees 'window' To End Gaza, Lebanon Wars After Trump Win

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2024 | 07:07 PM

France sees 'window' to end Gaza, Lebanon wars after Trump win

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Thursday in Jerusalem he saw prospects for ending Israel's wars in Gaza and Lebanon after Donald Trump was elected US president

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Thursday in Jerusalem he saw prospects for ending Israel's wars in Gaza and Lebanon after Donald Trump was elected US president.

"I believe a window has opened for putting an end to the tragedy in which Israelis, Palestinians and the entire region have been immersed since October 7 last year," Barrot told reporters in Jerusalem.

Speaking alongside outgoing Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, Barrot cited Trump's "wish to see the end of the middle East's endless wars" as well as Israel's recent "tactical successes".

Barrot said he hoped a "diplomatic solution" would emerge "in the coming weeks".

"Force alone will not be enough to guarantee Israel's security," he said, adding that "military success could not be a substitute for a political perspective".

"It is time to move towards a deal that would allow for the liberation of all hostages, a ceasefire and the mass entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, and to prepare for the day after."

Related Topics

Israel Gaza Trump Jerusalem Lebanon Middle East October All

Recent Stories

Disinformation: ATC extends physical remand of acc ..

Disinformation: ATC extends physical remand of accused

3 minutes ago
 Mubarak Zeb slams KP government for not arresting ..

Mubarak Zeb slams KP government for not arresting his brother’s killers

3 minutes ago
 Eighth batch of Palestinian students departs for P ..

Eighth batch of Palestinian students departs for Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Acting President for further strengthening bilater ..

Acting President for further strengthening bilateral ties with Qatar

3 minutes ago
 British Parliament awards Mahira Khan over contrib ..

British Parliament awards Mahira Khan over contributions to art, women’s empow ..

30 minutes ago
 NATO plays North Korea card in pitch to Trump on U ..

NATO plays North Korea card in pitch to Trump on Ukraine

11 minutes ago
2-Day training workshop on Contraceptive Self-Inje ..

2-Day training workshop on Contraceptive Self-Injection for family welfare worke ..

11 minutes ago
 UK sanctions Russia-backed Wagner group successor ..

UK sanctions Russia-backed Wagner group successor Africa Corps

11 minutes ago
 ADC chairs meeting on solarization of government b ..

ADC chairs meeting on solarization of government buildings in Abbottabad

11 minutes ago
 Public hospitals to be shifted to solar energy: mi ..

Public hospitals to be shifted to solar energy: minister

11 minutes ago
 KP govt decides to lodge FIR against IGP Islamabad

KP govt decides to lodge FIR against IGP Islamabad

40 minutes ago
 68 alm-seekers arrested in last 7 days

68 alm-seekers arrested in last 7 days

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World