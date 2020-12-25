MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) France's national seismic surveillance network ReNaSS on Friday reported that the eastern French city of Strasbourg has been shaken by an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 prompted by human activity.

The seismic agency validated the phenomenon as an "induced event," as the epicenter of the earthquake was located near the site where the French energy company Fonroche was building a geothermal power plant. It has already drilled two 3-miles-deep boreholes at this site to access underground warm water.

However, the company reportedly suspended its underground works in early December, admitting that they could have been the reason behind about a dozen earthquakes with magnitudes between 1.1 and 2 recorded near Strasbourg in October and November.