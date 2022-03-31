France Seizes 2 Helicopters Belonging to Russian Businessman Usmanov - Reports

France has seized two helicopters presumably belonging to Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov, Forbes reported on Thursday, citing the French economy and finance ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) France has seized two helicopters presumably belonging to Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov, Forbes reported on Thursday, citing the French economy and finance ministry.

The European Union put Usmanov on its sanctioned lists on February 28, with Monaco following suit on the same day.

According to the magazine, an Airbus EC-175 with the tail number M-DLBR and a Eurocopter EC-155 with the tail number M-DLBA were arrested in the commune of Le Castellet and in Monte Carlo on March 22 and March 25, respectively.

Both aircraft were registered in the UK crown dependency of the Isle of Man, but were deregistered on March 3.

One of them, M-DLBR, belongs to company Crystal Sky Limited and the other to Margaux Aviation Limited, both based in the Cayman Islands.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions. Some foreign companies have decided to leave Russia altogether.