France Sending Tonnes of Medical Aid to Beirut Following Massive Explosion - Macron

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) France will send tonnes of medical aid to the Lebanese capital of Beirut, which was severely affected by a massive blast on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

"We are deploying a civil security detachment and several tonnes of medical equipment to Lebanon. Emergency workers will also reach Beirut as soon as possible to strengthen the hospitals.

France is already engaged," Macron wrote on Twitter.

The major blast occurred in the Port of Beirut on Tuesday evening, preceded by a smaller explosion. The disaster caused at least 100 deaths and left some 4,000 injured, with many more missing. In addition, the explosions damaged half of the buildings in the Lebanese capital.

Lebanese authorities say the Beirut explosion was likely to be caused by the detonation of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that were stored improperly in a warehouse for six years.