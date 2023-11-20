France sending warship to provide medical aid to Gaza

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) France is preparing to send its Dixmude helicopter carrier to the eastern Mediterranean to offer medical assistance in Gaza, the office of the French president said Sunday.

The Dixmude will set sail "at the start of the week and arrive in Egypt in the coming days," President Emmanuel Macron's office said.

A charter flight carrying more than 10 tonnes of medical supplies is also planned for the start of the week.

"France will also contribute to the European effort with medical equipment on board European flights on November 23 and 30," the presidential office said.

It added that "France is mobilising all its available means to contribute to the evacuation of wounded and sick children requiring emergency care from the Gaza Strip to its hospitals".

Macron said later on X, formerly Twitter, that up to 50 children could be flown for treatment in hospitals in France "if useful and necessary".