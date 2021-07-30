UrduPoint.com

France Sends 50 Soldiers To Martinique To Fight COVID-19 - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

France Sends 50 Soldiers to Martinique to Fight COVID-19 - Defense Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) France will send 50 soldiers to its overseas territory of Martinique to help local health workers fight the spread of COVID-19, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said on Friday.

This weekend, the Caribbean territory of France will go under a new lockdown and curfew for at least three weeks due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

"The army will be engaged in fighting COVID-19. Fifty soldiers will be deployed in Martinique to support health employees in Fort-de-France [capital of Martinique]," Parly wrote on Twitter.

Martinique medical workers will be allotted an additional 10 intensive care unit beds next Tuesday, the French minister added.

Martinique's current infection rate tips 1,000 cases per 100,000 people, which is the highest of all French territories and the mainland.

Related Topics

Army Twitter France Fort-de-France Florence All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE-Austria Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to ..

UAE-Austria Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to create new avenues of collabo ..

10 minutes ago
 62,064 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

62,064 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

25 minutes ago
 The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi decided to sh ..

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi decided to shut down all its cultural activ ..

40 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,520 new COVID-19 cases, 1,497 reco ..

UAE announces 1,520 new COVID-19 cases, 1,497 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

55 minutes ago
 Analysis: Profound appreciation for Mohamed bin Za ..

Analysis: Profound appreciation for Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s visit to Austria

1 hour ago
 Cane millers facing destructive propaganda: Mian Z ..

Cane millers facing destructive propaganda: Mian Zahid Hussain

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.