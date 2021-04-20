UrduPoint.com
France Sends Condolences To Chadian People Over Death Of President - Elysee Palace

France Sends Condolences to Chadian People Over Death of President - Elysee Palace

Paris voiced its condolences on Tuesday to the population of Chad over the death of the country's president, Idriss Deby Itno, and took note of the establishment of a transitional body to govern until new elections are held

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Paris voiced its condolences on Tuesday to the population of Chad over the death of the country's president, Idriss Deby Itno, and took note of the establishment of a transitional body to govern until new elections are held.

On Sunday, Deby, 68, who was recently re-elected for his sixth term, sustained injuries on the front lines during hostilities with insurgents in the country's north and died in hospital on Tuesday. The transitional military council headed by Lieut. Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, the son of the late president, has been established until a new government is elected.

"[France] offers to the family of President Deby Itno and the entire Chadian people its saddened condolences.

Chad is losing a great soldier and a President who has worked tirelessly for the security of the country and the stability of the region for three decades. France loses a courageous friend," the statement by the Elysee Palace read.

The presidency also confirmed France's commitment to the stability and territorial integrity of Chad, and said it took note of the decision of the Chadian authorities to set up the military council, responsible for ruling the African nation for the transitional period of 18 months before the general elections take place, as the military pledged.

The late leader, who ruled Chad since 1990 and gathered nearly over 79% of votes in the April 11 elections, was to assume office for the sixth time in a row.

