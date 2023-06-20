UrduPoint.com

France Sends Robot Scout To Conduct Search Mission For Titanic Submersible - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) French National Institute for Ocean Science has sent its robot scout to search for the submersible that went missing on a dive to the wreck of the Titanic in the Atlantic, French newspaper Figaro reported on Tuesday, citing French State Secretary for the Sea Herve Berville.

The deep-dive robot scout was sent on board the Atlante ship, which is scheduled to reach the target area at 8 p.m. Paris time (18:00 GMT). Robot Victor 6000 will dive to the wreck of the Titanic at a depth of 4,000 meters (2.5 miles) and conduct a search operation using monitoring equipment, the newspaper reported.

On Sunday, the submarine of the OceanGate Expeditions company went missing during an expedition to the Titanic wreckage in an area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod in the North Atlantic, at a depth of approximately 13,000 feet. The submarine has a capacity for five people and oxygen supply that can last for 96 hours. Hamish Harding, a billionaire and adventure traveler, is reportedly on board. A search and rescue operation has been underway since Monday morning.

