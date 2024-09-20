Open Menu

France Set To Finally Get New Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron was on Friday weighing a new government proposed by Prime Minister Michel Barnier which includes new faces in almost all key posts and marks a fresh shift to the right.

The full cabinet line-up was due to be announced later Friday or by Sunday at the latest, multiple sources told AFP, ending two-and-a-half months of deadlock created by inconclusive legislative elections that wrapped up in July.

While there appeared to be no major surprises or big name entrants into the cabinet, there are set to be new foreign, economy and interior ministers, with only the defence minister remaining unchanged among the key offices of state.

Barnier is proposing Europe Minister Jean-Noel Barrot as foreign minister, a source close to Macron's political faction, asking not to be named, told AFP.

