France Set To Hand Over Sole Military Base In Ivory Coast
Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2025 | 05:20 PM
Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) In a few days, France will hand over its only military base in Ivory Coast, its former star colony in west Africa, and both sides say the run up is proceeding seamlessly without any rancour.
The 230-hectare (570-acre) Port-Bouet military camp flanking Ivory Coast's main city has been a fixture in the country's life for decades and helped stabilise the world's top cocoa producer after coups and unrest broke out in the stable nation after 2000.
The withdrawal of French troops, announced by Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara in December, is part of a regional trend of African countries diluting military ties with France.
At the base's entrance, the watchtowers have been repainted in orange, white and green -- the national colours of Ivory Coast -- but the flags of both countries are still flying.
As of February 20, the 43rd BIMA marine infantry battalion's camp will become Camp Thomas d'Aquin Ouattara, after the Ivorian army's first chief of staff, whose portrait is set to be unveiled on the facade of the command post.
