France Set to Receive About $50Bln in Support for Economic Recovery - Von Der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) France is set to receive up to 40.9 billion Euros (about $50 billion) in grants from the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), one of the key tools of the European Union's post-pandemic economic recovery plan, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, France presented its recovery and resilience plan to the Commission. The proposed measures aim to boost the country's economy through investments in energy efficiency, sustainable transport and green technologies. To implement the plan, France requested 40.9 billion euros in grants from the RRF.

"We have received France's Recovery & Resilience Plan. It aims to make the French economy more resilient, green and digital.

After our assessment, France could receive up to ��40.9 billion under #NextGenerationEU," von der Leyen tweeted.

The RRF was set to provide up to 672.5 billion euros to support reforms and projects in the EU member states post-pandemic. Out of the total amount, 312.5 billion euros will be distributed in grants and 360 billion euros in loans.

Before allocating the funds, the Commission reviews recovery plans presented by the EU members based on country-specific recommendations and assesses whether they dedicate at least 37% of expenditure to climate objectives, and 20% � to the digital transition.

So far, the Commission has received a total of four recovery plans � from Germany, Greece, France, and Portugal.