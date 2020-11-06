France Sets New Daily Record With Over 58,000 COVID-19 Cases

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) France has registered over 58,000 COVID-19 cases in one day, marking another all-time high, Director General of Health Jerome Salomon said on Thursday.

A day before, the country reported over 40,500 new infections.

"A total of 58,046 people received positive test results yesterday," Salomon told a briefing, noting that all these people had contracted the virus at least a week ago.

France, the public health chief went on, conducts over 2 million coronavirus tests per week. Over 20 percent of them come back positive.

In the past 24 hours, France has seen about 3,000 coronavirus hospitalizations, and 447 of the patients have been admitted to intensive care, according to the official.

The death toll has risen by 363 to over 39,000.