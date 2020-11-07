UrduPoint.com
France Sets New Daily Record With Over 60,000 COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 04:40 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) France has registered 60,486 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the epidemic, the country's national public health agency, Sante Publique, said on Friday.

A day earlier, the country reported over 58,000 new infections.

The total number of coronavirus cases registered in France has surpassed 1.6 million, with more than 39,800 people having died of the disease.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 49.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.24 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

