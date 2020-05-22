UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Sets Second Round Of Virus-delayed Elections For June 28

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 11:22 PM

France sets second round of virus-delayed elections for June 28

France will be called on to vote on June 28 in a postponed second round of local elections, unless a new coronavirus flare-up makes it too risky, the government said Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :France will be called on to vote on June 28 in a postponed second round of local elections, unless a new coronavirus flare-up makes it too risky, the government said Friday.

The poll, originally set for March 22, was called off amid the lockdown due to the pandemic.

"After weighing the pros and cons, we believe that our democratic life must resume," Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said at a press conference with Interior Minister Christophe Castaner.

Masks will be obligatory, and voters will again be urged to come with their own pens for signing registries in a bid to minimise contagion risk.

Philippe said the government's scientific advisory panel had estimated that sufficient safeguards can be taken to mitigate contagion risks for the 16 million people in nearly 5,000 cities and towns eligible to vote after a clear winner did not emerge in the first round on March 15.

He acknowledged that political parties were divided on when to hold the new vote, with some urging a delay until September or later because of the likelihood of low turnout.

Others argued that candidates could not effectively campaign behind face masks and without public meetings, handicaps that would give incumbents an edge.

But if the vote was pushed back beyond the summer break, Philippe said the government would have to hold a re-run of the first round.

"It's a complex question, and the answer will cause disagreements," Philippe said.

"Unfortunately, I've gotten used to having to choose between options that are all open to criticism".

- No mail-in ballots - The government drew heavy criticism after going ahead with the first round of voting just one day after ordering all bars, restaurants, cinemas and other non-essential businesses to close in the coronavirus fight.

The lockdown prompted many voters to stay home, with the abstention rate hitting a French record of 55 percent.

On March 16, the day after the first-round vote, President Emmanuel Macron called off the second round, originally set for March 22.

Although some 30,000 communes elected outright winners in the first round, races were still undecided in Paris and other key cities, preventing them from getting on with business including the awarding of infrastructure contracts.

The government hopes that holding the second round soon will help prod France's economic revival after two months of business closures and stay-at-home orders.

Even so, Castaner said campaigning "must not become a vector for the virus to circulate," saying officials would facilitate measures for voting by proxy.

But he ruled out voting by mail, which France outlawed in 1975, saying posted ballots could jeopardise the "sincerity" of the vote.

Philippe himself is running a hotly contested race for mayor of the Atlantic port city of Le Havre -- an office he is allowed to hold along with his job as prime minister under French law.

But Macron's centrist Republic on the Move party made lacklustre showings in several key cities in the first round, including Paris, where his former health minister Agnes Buzyn came in third.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Interior Minister Vote France Job Le Havre Paris March June September All From Government Race Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Community Development Authority: 871,000 benefited ..

26 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid allocates AED5.6 billion worth ..

41 minutes ago

Sunday Eid al-Fitr in Saudi Arabia

41 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic st ..

1 hour ago

BREAKING: Eid al-Fitr Sunday in UAE

1 hour ago

Zara Abid survives in Karachi plane crash

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.