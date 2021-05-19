UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France, Several Other Nations Preparing Draft UNSC Resolution On Israel, Palestine -Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 06:30 AM

France, Several Other Nations Preparing Draft UNSC Resolution on Israel, Palestine -Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) France, together with Tunisia, Egypt and Jordan, is preparing a draft UN Security Council resolution that will call for the ceasefire between Israel and Palestine as well as organizing humanitarian corridor in the conflict zone, a diplomatic source in the UN Security Council told RIA Novosti.

"France is preparing with Egypt, Tunisia and Jordan a draft resolution calling for a ceasefire and humanitarian access.

It is written to be acceptable to everyone," the source said.

The current episode of the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict broke out last week after civil unrest in East Jerusalem, prompting hostilities on the border of Israel and the Gaza Strip, with Palestinian militants having fired thousands of rockets at Israel and the latter retaliating with airstrikes.

So far, the UN Security Council has adopted no statements on the Israeli-Palestinian violence over the US veto on the documents.

Related Topics

Resolution Militants United Nations Israel Palestine Egypt Gaza France Jerusalem Tunisia Border

Recent Stories

Ajman Police break Guinness World Record with long ..

6 hours ago

SEC forms committee to remove encroachments from a ..

7 hours ago

Arabian Travel Market hosts summit on Saudi touris ..

7 hours ago

Sindh High Court allows vegetable,fruit traders to ..

5 hours ago

India offers reward for Olympic medalist wanted in ..

5 hours ago

No New Oil, Gas Fields Required in IAE's Roadmap f ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.