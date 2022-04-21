France Should Prevent Escalation in Ukraine - Macron

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The French role in the Ukrainian crisis is to prevent the further escalation, French President Emmanuel Macron said during the election debates.

"We should stick to our policy that envisages the prevention of this war's spread.

The French role is also to provide support for Ukraine," Macron said during the debates with his opponent, Marine Le Pen.

According to the incumbent president, Europe and France should become a balancing force.

On April 10, France held the first round of the presidential election. Macron gained 27.84 percent of votes, Le Pen 23.15 percent, and the two politicians will face each other on April 24.