France Should Stay Out of Taiwan Tensions Despite Alliance With US - Economy Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire on Tuesday supported President Emmanuel Macron in his stance that France should not come into conflict with China over Taiwan solely due to its alliance with the United States.

On Sunday, following his visit to China, Macron said that Europe should not let itself be drawn into the confrontation between the US and China over Taiwan conforming to "the American rhythm," calling on Europeans to "wake up" and think about their own interests.

"The president has every right to demand Europe's sovereignty and independence. We are allies of the US, we share common values and many common economic interests, but simply because we are US allies does not mean that we should be against China. We will not be held hostage to the rivalry that exists between the US and China," Le Maire told French radio station Europe 1.

The minister noted that "the world does not need another conflict," and Europe is already forced to cope with the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine.

"We must build European independence ” not only economic, financial, or military independence, but also the ability to think independently," he added.

Macron paid an official visit to China last week, during which he praised Beijing's role in the international arena and underlined the importance of bilateral French-Chinese relations in various spheres. During the trip, Macron held 1.5-hour talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, met with State Council Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji. A series of commercial contracts has been signed between companies of the two countries during the visit.