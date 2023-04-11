Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

France Should Stay Out Of Taiwan Tensions Despite Alliance With US - Economy Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2023 | 03:00 PM

France Should Stay Out of Taiwan Tensions Despite Alliance With US - Economy Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire on Tuesday supported President Emmanuel Macron in his stance that France should not come into conflict with China over Taiwan solely due to its alliance with the United States.

On Sunday, following his visit to China, Macron said that Europe should not let itself be drawn into the confrontation between the US and China over Taiwan conforming to "the American rhythm," calling on Europeans to "wake up" and think about their own interests.

"The president has every right to demand Europe's sovereignty and independence. We are allies of the US, we share common values and many common economic interests, but simply because we are US allies does not mean that we should be against China. We will not be held hostage to the rivalry that exists between the US and China," Le Maire told French radio station Europe 1.

The minister noted that "the world does not need another conflict," and Europe is already forced to cope with the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine.

"We must build European independence ” not only economic, financial, or military independence, but also the ability to think independently," he added.

Macron paid an official visit to China last week, during which he praised Beijing's role in the international arena and underlined the importance of bilateral French-Chinese relations in various spheres. During the trip, Macron held 1.5-hour talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, met with State Council Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji. A series of commercial contracts has been signed between companies of the two countries during the visit.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Europe China France Visit Beijing Independence Alliance United States Congress Sunday Share Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Kuwait oil price up to US$86.87 pb

Kuwait oil price up to US$86.87 pb

2 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Director- ..

UAQ Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Director-General of Department of Econo ..

2 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler appoints new Director-General ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler appoints new Director-General of UAQ Municipality

3 minutes ago
 Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportuniti ..

Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportunities in sustainable feedstocks

1 hour ago
 AUS leads critical conversations about future of d ..

AUS leads critical conversations about future of design education

1 hour ago
 Dubai Press Club hosts 8th edition of Emirati Medi ..

Dubai Press Club hosts 8th edition of Emirati Media Forum

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.