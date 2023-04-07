France Should Submit Its Own Plan on Conflict Resolution in Ukraine - Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday told French President Emmanuel Macron that Paris should propose its own plan on political settlement of conflict in Ukraine, adding that Beijing will support it

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday told French President Emmanuel Macron that Paris should propose its own plan on political settlement of conflict in Ukraine, adding that Beijing will support it.

"France can submit its specific plan to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, the Chinese side is ready to support it and play a constructive role," Xi said, as quoted by China Central Television (CCTV).