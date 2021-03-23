UrduPoint.com
France Should Vaccinate 'morning, Noon And Evening': Macron

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:46 PM

France should be vaccinating people against Covid-19 "morning, noon and evening", President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday at an inoculation centre amid criticism the immunisation rollout has been too slow

Valenciennes (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :France should be vaccinating people against Covid-19 "morning, noon and evening", President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday at an inoculation centre amid criticism the immunisation rollout has been too slow.

"We're going to change pace from April," he said, adding there should be "no weekend and days off when it comes to vaccinations".

