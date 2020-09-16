France Shuts Down Over 80 Schools Due to COVID-19 - Education Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The French authorities have closed some 80 educational facilities two weeks after the beginning of the school year over a recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, French education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Wednesday.

French schools resumed on September 1. All students, except for some age groups in Primary schools, are obligated to wear masks, as well as teachers and other staff, in the wake of coronavirus renewal.

"Eighty-one schools are closed, just over 2100 classes are closed and there are about 1200 new cases of COVID-19 among students, compared to last week," Blanquer said, as cited by the LCI broadcaster.

France has seen a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, with the new daily record high of 10,561 cases, registered on September 12. The renewed circulation of the virus made the authorities reimpose some of the health measures, including the requirement to use face masks outdoors and in shared spaces, as well as social distancing rules.