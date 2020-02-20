UrduPoint.com
France Shuts Oldest Reactors, But Nuclear Power Still Reigns

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:33 PM

France will start closing its oldest atomic power plant on Saturday after 43 years in operation, the first in a series of reactor shutdowns but hardly a signal the country will reduce its reliance on nuclear energy anytime soon

Fessenheim, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :France will start closing its oldest atomic power plant on Saturday after 43 years in operation, the first in a series of reactor shutdowns but hardly a signal the country will reduce its reliance on nuclear energy anytime soon.

Unplugging the two reactors at Fessenheim, along the Rhine near France's eastern border with Germany and Switzerland, became a key goal of anti-nuclear campaigners after the catastrophic meltdown at Fukushima in Japan in 2011.

Experts have noted that construction and safety standards at Fessenheim, brought online in 1977, fall far short of those at Fukushima, with some warning that seismic and flooding risks in the Alsace region had been underestimated.

Despite a pledge by ex-president Francois Hollande just months after Fukushima to close the plant, it was not until 2018 that President Emmanuel Macron's government gave the final green light.

"This marks a first step in France's energy strategy to gradually re-balance nuclear and renewable electricity sources, while cutting carbon emissions by closing coal-fired plants by 2022," Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said in a statement Wednesday.

The first reactor will start being shut down on Saturday and the second on June 30, though it will be several months before they go cold and the used fuel can start to be removed.

France will still be left with 56 pressurised water reactors at 18 nuclear power plants -- only the United States has more reactors, at 98 -- generating an unmatched 70 percent of its electricity needs.

Just months after his 2017 election, Macron infuriated environmental activists by abandoning a 2015 target to reduce nuclear in France's energy mix to just half by 2025.

He staunchly defends the use of what he calls "zero carbon" nuclear energy in coming decades, putting him at odds with fellow EU giant Germany, which swore to drop nuclear power in the wake of the Fukushima disaster.

"Pretending that we should speed up nuclear plant closures... would force us to reopen coal-fired plants in the coming years," Macron said at the UN's COP23 climate change conference in Bonn in 2017.

