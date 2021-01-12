UrduPoint.com
France Slams Israel For Planning To Build 800 Homes In West Bank

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 11:32 PM

France Slams Israel for Planning to Build 800 Homes in West Bank

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) France criticized Israel on Tuesday for giving a go-ahead to the construction of 800 homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank.

"France condemns the Israeli authorities' announcement regarding construction of more than 800 housing units in West Bank settlements.

France calls on Israeli authorities not to act on these decisions," a press release read.

France urged Israel to avoid taking measures that could undermine the UN-backed two-state solution for the decades-old conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

Nearly 600,000 Israeli settlers live in East Jerusalem and parts of West Bank that Israel captured in the 1967 war. A vast majority of the international community does not recognize Israel's claim to these lands.

