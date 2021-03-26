France Slams Russia Vaccine As 'propaganda' Tool
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :France on Friday accused Russia of using its Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine as a tool to spread Moscow's influence and message rather than as way to fight the global health crisis.
"In terms of how it is managed, it (the Sputnik V vaccine) is more a means of propaganda and aggressive diplomacy than a means of solidarity and health aid," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France Info radio.