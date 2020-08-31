UrduPoint.com
France Slams UK's 'intransigent' Approach On Brexit

Mon 31st August 2020 | 02:17 PM

Talks between Britain and the European Union on a final settlement for the UK's departure from the bloc are not progressing due to the "intransigent and frankly unrealistic" approach of London, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian charged on Monday

"Negotiations are not advancing due to the intransigent and frankly unrealistic attitude of the United Kingdom," Le Drian said in a speech to French ambassadors in Europe, alongside German counterpart Heiko Maas.

