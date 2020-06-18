UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Slams US Break In Digital Tax Talks As 'provocation'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 01:47 PM

France slams US break in digital tax talks as 'provocation'

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Thursday condemned as a "provocation" a call by the United States for a break in negotiations on how to tax digital giants internationally

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Thursday condemned as a "provocation" a call by the United States for a break in negotiations on how to tax digital giants internationally.

"I confirm that we have received, along with my counterparts in Italy, Spain and Britain, a letter from US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirming that they don't want to pursue OECD talks on the digital tax," Le Maire told France Inter radio.

"This letter is a provocation," the minister said.

France, Britain, Italy and Spain had already sent a reply to Washington, expressing their desire to agree on "a fair digital tax at the level of the OECD as quickly as possible," Le Maire continued.

"We were a few centimetres away from an agreement on a tax for digital giants, who are perhaps the only people in the world to have benefited immensely from the coronavirus," the minister said.

France decided to impose a tax on large digital companies of up to three percent of turnover as of January 1, 2019, pending the adoption of international taxation.

But it agreed to delay collection of the tax until a deal could be reached under the aegis of the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

In those talks, 137 countries agreed in January to reach a deal on the taxation of multinationals by the end of 2020.

Taxation must take into account the actual activity carried out in each country, to prevent large groups such as Google, Amazon or Facebook from paying their taxes where the tax on profits is lightest.

In retaliation for France's move, Washington threatened to impose tariffs of "up to 100 percent" on the equivalent of $2.4 billion of French goods.

Le Maire expressed indignation at such threats.

"Is this a way to treat US allies... to systematically threaten us with sanctions?" he asked, insisting Paris would not go back on its decision.

"Whatever happens, we will apply the tax on digital giants in 2020, as it's a question of justice," Le Maire said.

France had not withdrawn the levy "but simply suspended it for a few months".

Le Maire stressed that "either the US go back on their position and a deal is reached by the end of 2020 so that an international tax can be levied... or there is no OECD deal because the US is the only country blocking it.

"And in that case, we will levy our own national tax."

Related Topics

World Google Washington Facebook Threatened France Paris Spain Italy United States January 2019 2020 From Agreement Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Thailand reports 6 new coronavirus cases

33 minutes ago

Cutlery exports decrease 8.42pc during last 11 mon ..

57 seconds ago

Pharmacies asked to sale Dexamethasone on valid pr ..

58 seconds ago

Kazakhstan to tighten COVID-19 restrictions as out ..

48 minutes ago

New Zealand gun laws tightened again after shootin ..

1 minute ago

Youth's career counselling vital to address unempl ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.