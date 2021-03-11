UrduPoint.com
France Softens Conditions For Entry, Exit From Countries Outside EU - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

France Softens Conditions for Entry, Exit From Countries Outside EU - Foreign Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) France will soften conditions for entry and exit from a number of countries outside the European Union, including Australia, South Korea, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Singapore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

On January 31, the French government banned entry and exit from all the countries outside the EU in light of the spreading of new coronavirus strains, with only few exceptions, such as professional necessity or illness or death of a close relative.

Those coming from the EU are obligated to confirm their coronavirus negative status.

"Under the decree, which will be published on Friday, March 12, there will no longer be any need to substantiate one's travel to Australia, South Korea, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, the UK and Singapore and arrival from these countries with some valid reason, in light of the broad spreading of the UK [coronavirus] strain in France and the special sanitary situation in these countries," the ministry said in a communique.

