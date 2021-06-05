France, Spain, UK Urge Nicaragua to Free Opposition Figure Cristiana Chamorro

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) France and Spain have called on the Nicaraguan government to release opposition presidential candidate Cristiana Chamorro, who is under house arrest, joining the United States in the same appeal.

Chamorro, who is running for a presidential post in the November 7 election, has been under police surveillance and house arrest since Wednesday, as she is being accused of money laundering via the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation, named after her mother ” ex-president, who ruled the country from 1990-1997.

"France strongly condemns these measures which are incompatible with an electoral process, [which should be] free, sincere and transparent. She calls for their annulment and the immediate release of Ms. Cristiana Chamorro," the spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry was quoted as saying in a statement issued late on Friday.

The Spanish Foreign Ministry has also expressed concern over Chamorro's house arrest and disqualification from the presidential race for the November election, as well as "the continuous harassment of independent journalists and media in Nicaragua.

"These measures must be overturned and Ms Chamorro must be released immediately and allowed to leave her home. The free exercise of the fundamental rights of all citizens and social and political participants must also be guaranteed," the ministry's statement read.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office joined the condemnation of the Nicaraguan authorities over the matter.

"This development [Chamorro's detention] is the latest in a series of actions taken by the Nicaraguan authorities with the intention of depriving the people of Nicaragua of the right to choose their own political leaders and parliamentary representatives freely," the office said in a statement.

The investigation into alleged money laundering came as Chamorro was preparing to challenge longtime President Daniel Ortega in the November voting. Due to the probe, Chamorro is formally barred from the presidential race.