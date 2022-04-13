France Spent $100Mln on Military Assistance to Ukraine - Government

UrduPoint.com

France has already spent 100 million euros ($108 million) on military aid and equipment for Ukraine, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) France has already spent 100 million Euros ($108 million) on military aid and equipment for Ukraine, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said.

"The amount of military equipment supplied by France to Ukraine since the beginning of the military conflict amounted to 100 million euros.

And I want to remind you that back in 2014, France was the first supplier of weapons to Ukraine," Attal said at a briefing on Wednesday.

He added that Paris would continue to provide military support to Kiev.

Earlier, French media reported that France had already spent about 120 million euros to help the Ukrainian army in the confrontation with Russia since the beginning of the latter's special operation.

