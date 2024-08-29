Open Menu

France Squad For UEFA Nations League Matches

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2024 | 06:20 PM

France squad for UEFA Nations League matches

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) France squad named Thursday for UEFA Nations League matches against Italy and Belgium next month:

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham United/ENG), Mike Maignan (AC Milan/ITA), Brice Samba (Lens)

Defenders: Jonathan Clauss (Nice), Wesley Fofana (Chelsea/ENG), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan/ITA), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool/ENG), Jules Kounde (Barcelona/ESP), Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid/ESP), William Saliba (Arsenal/ENG), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich/GER)

Midfielders: Youssouf Fofana (AC Milan/ITA), N'Golo Kante (Al Ittihad/KSA), Manu Kone (Borussia Moenchengladbach/GER), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid/ESP), Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain)

Forwards: Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele (both Paris Saint-Germain), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Randal Kolo Muani (Paris Saint-Germain), Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid/ESP), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich/GER), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan/ITA)

More Stories From World