France Stands For Dialogue With Russia To Resolve Crisis In Ukraine - Macron
Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2022 | 08:12 PM
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) France stands for a dialogue with Moscow and Kiev to resolve the crisis in eastern Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.
"We devoted most of our discussions to the main international issues - Russia and Ukraine.
Here we adhere to a pan-European approach that combines toughness and at the same time maintaining channels of dialogue in order to find a solution to the (conflict) resolution," Macron said after his meeting with European Council President Charles Michel.