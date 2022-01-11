UrduPoint.com

France Stands For Dialogue With Russia To Resolve Crisis In Ukraine - Macron

January 11, 2022

France Stands For Dialogue With Russia to Resolve Crisis in Ukraine - Macron

France stands for a dialogue with Moscow and Kiev to resolve the crisis in eastern Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) France stands for a dialogue with Moscow and Kiev to resolve the crisis in eastern Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

"We devoted most of our discussions to the main international issues - Russia and Ukraine.

Here we adhere to a pan-European approach that combines toughness and at the same time maintaining channels of dialogue in order to find a solution to the (conflict) resolution," Macron said after his meeting with European Council President Charles Michel.

