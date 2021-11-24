France Starts Inquiry About Leak of Secret Egypt Mission Data

France's defense ministry has launched an internal investigation into the journalistic exposé of a secret operation in Egypt, codenamed Sirli, which has implicated the French military in the bombing of civilians, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday

On Sunday, the Disclose portal of journalist investigations reported, citing confidential papers, that Egypt used the French intelligence it received under operation Sirli to bomb not terrorists, as intended, but civilians suspected of smuggling.

"The investigation is going in two directions.

Firstly, it concerns classified information, the disclosure of which violates military secrecy and jeopardizes the conduct of intelligence operations... Secondly, during the investigation, it is necessary to verify that the rules that were adopted for this cooperation in intelligence matters, and the measures that were taken to ensure their application, were actually implemented," Attal told a briefing.

According to the report, France knew about the unwarranted use of its intelligence but did not stop the operation, having partaken in at least 19 bombings of civilians from 2016-2018.