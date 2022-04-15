UrduPoint.com

France Starts Investigation Of Sexual Harassment Cases In Ecole Polytechnique - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2022 | 04:19 PM

France Starts Investigation of Sexual Harassment Cases in Ecole Polytechnique - Reports

The prosecutor's office in the French city of Evry opened an investigation after the results of a survey carried out at the prestigious Ecole Polytechnique revealed that about 23% of female students had been sexually assaulted at least once since the start of their studies, French news agency France Inter reported on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022)

According to the news service, the university published an online questionnaire in January-February and it received over 2,000 responses. About 23% of female students who took part in the survey said they had been sexually assaulted at least once since the start of their studies at the university.

A total of 11 students, 10 of whom are women, indicated they were victims of rape or attempted rape. Another 40 people (7.7% of the women surveyed) said they had a sexual act without their explicit consent.

A preliminary investigation for "rape," "sexual assault," "attempted rape and sexual assault" has been launched after a report made by the management of the university.

The Ecole Polytechnique is a famous French institution of higher education, specializing in engineering, located in Palaiseau, a southern suburb of Paris.

