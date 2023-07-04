Open Menu

France Starts To Lift Limitations On Public Transport As Riots Subside - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2023 | 08:35 PM

Limitations on public transport traffic in France imposed due to the ongoing riots are being gradually lifted, Minister Delegate for Transport Clement Beaune said on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the peak of the riots had passed.

"This evening, the bus and tram traffic will be able to take place until 10 p.m. (local time, 20:00 GMT) instead of 9 p.m. Gratitude and support for the agents of our public services, for all those who protect them," he tweeted.

France has been gripped by unrest since June 27, when a 17-year-old boy was shot dead by a police officer for failing to stop his car when ordered to do so in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris.

The officer who pulled the trigger on Nahel M. has been taken into custody for voluntary manslaughter, but that has not deterred the protesters.

The French Interior Ministry has reported hundreds of daily detentions, as well as injuries among police officers as protests have escalated into rioting and looting. Authorities in some parts of France have had to impose partial curfews and limitations on public transport to prevent further escalation.

