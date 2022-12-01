PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) France has started working with European and Ukrainian partners to create a special tribunal to investigate Russia's actions in Ukraine, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"As for the proposal to create a special tribunal for Russian crimes in Ukraine, we have started working with our European and Ukrainian partners," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that France also supports the investigations of the Ukrainian justice authorities and the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

At the same time, in October, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said that Paris does not support the idea of creating a special tribunal to investigate Russia's actions in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries have responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, while also accusing Moscow of crimes against humanity, including atrocities in the Ukrainian city of Bucha. The Kremlin has denied the allegations and accused Kiev of hiding behind civilians and deploying weapons systems in civilian areas.