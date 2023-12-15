Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) France's foreign minister travels to Lebanon on Saturday as part of diplomatic efforts by President Emmanuel Macron's government to help contain the middle East conflict.

"We must avoid a regional eruption," foreign ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine said ahead of Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna's trip.

Colonna will call for "restraint" and "responsibility" to avoid a new front line on the Israeli-Lebanese border, he said.