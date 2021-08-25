UrduPoint.com

France Still Uncertain About End Date For Kabul Evacuations - Gov't

Muhammad Irfan 33 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 07:17 PM

France Still Uncertain About End Date for Kabul Evacuations - Gov't

France may finish its evacuation operations in Afghanistan any day, and even any hour, even though it would like to carry them out as long as possible, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday, adding that the cabinet has not considered a specific date

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) France may finish its evacuation operations in Afghanistan any day, and even any hour, even though it would like to carry them out as long as possible, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday, adding that the cabinet has not considered a specific date.

Airlifts from Afghanistan by France, which began on August 16, will continue as long as possible, the spokesman said adding, however, that the government might suspend flights in the coming hours or days.

"At this stage, I cannot name a specific date or hour, we are discussing it," Attal told a briefing.

He recalled that French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian spoke in favor of extending the August 31 deadline for the evacuations, but the idea did not garner support in the G7.

"Therefore, the allies will have to withdraw gradually and stop their evacuation operations," the spokesman added.

The US-backed deadline, which is also the final date for the exit of troops from Afghanistan, was previously extended from May 1, 2021, the withdrawal deadline stipulated in the agreement signed by the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) and the previous American administration in February of 2020.

On Tuesday, Nicolas Roche, a high-ranking French diplomat, said that Paris would stop flights on August 26 if Washington sticks to its plan to halt evacuations along with the pullout of forces on August 31.

At least nine French-operated evacuation flights have been made from Kabul Airport since the takeover of the Afghan capital on August 15 by the Taliban, according to the latest data from the French Foreign Ministry. Two additional planes have been deployed to fly all those trying to leave Afghanistan to a French military base in Abu-Dhabi, then on to Paris.

