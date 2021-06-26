France Strongly Condemns Recent Attack on Peacekeepers in Mali - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) France has strongly condemned the recent attack on peacekeepers in northeastern Mali, the Foreign Ministry said.

The UN mission MINUSMA said an explosives-laden car had struck a forward operating base near the village of Ichagara in the northern Gao region. The incident left at least 13 peacekeepers injured, most of them are German soldiers.

"France strongly condemns the attack committed today against the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) in the Gao region, which left several people injured, some of them seriously, including soldiers from the German and Belgian contingents," the Foreign Ministry said on late Friday.

The ministry also expressed support for the injured soldiers and reaffirmed commitment to the MINUSMA that "is playing an important role in stabilizing the situation in Mali."

The situation in Mali was destabilized in 2012 when the Tuareg militants seized vast territories in the northern part of the country. The conflict escalated even more over the activities of Islamists, forces loyal to former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi as well as French interference.