UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Strongly Condemns Recent Attack On Peacekeepers In Mali - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 02:50 AM

France Strongly Condemns Recent Attack on Peacekeepers in Mali - Foreign Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) France has strongly condemned the recent attack on peacekeepers in northeastern Mali, the Foreign Ministry said.

The UN mission MINUSMA said an explosives-laden car had struck a forward operating base near the village of Ichagara in the northern Gao region. The incident left at least 13 peacekeepers injured, most of them are German soldiers.

"France strongly condemns the attack committed today against the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) in the Gao region, which left several people injured, some of them seriously, including soldiers from the German and Belgian contingents," the Foreign Ministry said on late Friday.

The ministry also expressed support for the injured soldiers and reaffirmed commitment to the MINUSMA  that "is playing an important role in stabilizing the situation in Mali."

The situation in Mali was destabilized in 2012 when the Tuareg militants seized vast territories in the northern part of the country. The conflict escalated even more over the activities of Islamists, forces loyal to former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi as well as French interference.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Militants United Nations France German Car Mali Gao From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence participates in MILEX 2021

3 hours ago

Tennis: Eastbourne WTA/ATP results -- collated

2 hours ago

Tennis: Eastbourne WTA/ATP results -- 1st update

2 hours ago

Harris Meets With Migrant Children During Border V ..

2 hours ago

Kylian Mbappe's younger brother joins PSG

2 hours ago

Biden to Continue Lead US Contrary to Rumors of Tr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.