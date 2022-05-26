UrduPoint.com

France Studying Possibilities Of Exporting Grain From Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2022 | 05:10 AM

France Studying Possibilities of Exporting Grain From Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) France, jointly with partners, is exploring possibilities for exporting grain from Ukraine, a spokesman for the country's Foreign Ministry said.

"France, together with its partners, is studying all the possibilities for the export of grain crops produced in Ukraine. Various options are being considered in close cooperation with our partners and with the Ukrainian authorities," the spokesman said at a briefing when asked about whether France is ready to facilitate the export of grain from Ukraine by sea.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Russia does not hinder exportation of Ukrainian grain, logistical problems arose through the fault of Kiev, its troops mined Ukrainian seaports.

The ministry said "the talk about Russia allegedly blocking the export of Ukrainian grain in the Black Sea ports and the resulting shortage on the grain market is nothing but speculation."

A former employee of the Odessa seaport told Sputnik that Ukraine is exporting wheat reserves from storage facilities in Odessa by alternative routes under pressure from the European Union, despite the threat of a grain shortage in the country itself.

Related Topics

Shortage Ukraine Russia France European Union Odessa Kiev Market All From Wheat Employment

Recent Stories

Khawaja Muhammad Asif asks PTI leadership to avoid ..

Khawaja Muhammad Asif asks PTI leadership to avoid spreading anarchy

5 hours ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Says ICRC Ceased Deliveri ..

Russian Defense Ministry Says ICRC Ceased Delivering Vital Drugs to Donbas

5 hours ago
 Secretary Health visits several hospitals in South ..

Secretary Health visits several hospitals in South Punjab

5 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz condemns life impriso ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz condemns life imprisonment to Yasin Malik

5 hours ago
 Finland, Sweden to Continue NATO Accession Talks W ..

Finland, Sweden to Continue NATO Accession Talks With Turkey - Finnish Foreign M ..

5 hours ago
 People refuse to become part of PTI's march aimed ..

People refuse to become part of PTI's march aimed at creating chaos: Maryam Nawa ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.