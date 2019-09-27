PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) France is currently reviewing Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal for a moratorium on deploying weapons previously banned under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), a spokesman for the French Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported that similar proposals were sent to the leaders of NATO and EU states as well as some other countries.

"We are studying Russia's proposal on this important issue. Our position on the INF Treaty is well-known. We regret that no solution was found to keep the treaty in force. The INF treaty was a fundamental element of European security," the spokesman said.

NATO confirmed that it had received the letter but said it did not consider the proposal credible, recalling that Russia had a missile that the alliance believed violated the now-defunct INF Treaty.

The nuclear pact, signed by the United States and the Soviet Union in 1987, was terminated on August 2 at the United States' initiative after the country formally suspended its INF obligations six months earlier. Both countries had repeatedly accused each other of violating the deal, which banned any ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (310 to 3,417 miles).