France Suffered $2.2Bln in Damages Due to Cyberattacks in 2022 - Research Center

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Cyberattacks against French organizations caused damage of 2 billion Euros ($2.18 billion) in 2022, the Asteres economic research center said on Tuesday.

"Asteres estimates that successful cyberattacks against information systems cost French organizations 2 billion euros in 2022," a statement read.

The total includes direct losses of 887 million euros, which were caused by a decrease in the productivity of enterprises and institutions and 888 million euros in losses related to the payment of ransoms, the statement said, adding that French organizations also lost 7 million working hours, which is equivalent to 252 million euros in losses.

Hackers conducted at least 385,000 successful attacks against French organizations, an average of 1.8 cyberattacks per organization, the research center said.

The largest number of cyberattacks, 330,000, was recorded against small businesses, while government institutions and medium and large companies were targeted in 37,000 and 17,000 cyberattacks, respectively, the statement said.